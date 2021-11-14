Eagles WR DeVonta Smith makes a leaping TD grab over Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
It’s DeVonta Smith’s birthday, and what better present than leaping over his former Alabama teammate for the Eagles’ first touchdown of the day.

With Jalen Hurts feeling confident, Smith leaped over Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II to secure the 36-yard touchdown.

Smith is off to a quick start early against Denver after logging over 100-yards against the Chargers.

