Eagles WR DeVonta Smith makes incredible toe-drag catch vs. Washington

SMITTY OH MY GOODNESS pic.twitter.com/reitUWQqM0 — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) December 22, 2021

The Eagles have made a concerted effort to get DeVonta Smith involved early on against Washington and this catch by the rookie shows why he’s so special.

When Jalen Hurts rolling right and looking for a target, Smith was able to make an incredible toe-dragging catch on the sidelines to keep the Eagles’ second drive alive.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts would eventually fumble and give Washington another possession.

Smith already has 2 catches for 33-yards through the first quarter.

