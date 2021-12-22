Eagles WR DeVonta Smith makes incredible toe-drag catch vs. Washington
SMITTY OH MY GOODNESS pic.twitter.com/reitUWQqM0
— Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) December 22, 2021
The Eagles have made a concerted effort to get DeVonta Smith involved early on against Washington and this catch by the rookie shows why he’s so special.
When Jalen Hurts rolling right and looking for a target, Smith was able to make an incredible toe-dragging catch on the sidelines to keep the Eagles’ second drive alive.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts would eventually fumble and give Washington another possession.
Smith already has 2 catches for 33-yards through the first quarter.
