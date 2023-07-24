Eagles’ WR DeVonta Smith lands at No. 100 on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players list

DeVonta Smith is one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, and he’s earned the respect of his peers with his toughness on the outside.

The NFL Network kicked off its Top 100 Players of 2023 list, and the Heisman Trophy winner landed at No. 100.

For the 13th consecutive year, current NFL players have voted to determine the Top 100 players in the NFL.

NFL Films produces the series and provides an inside look at the stars around the league entering the 2023 season.

Premiering Monday, July 24, The Top 100 Players of 2023 counts down the top players in the NFL as determined solely by the players themselves.

Fans can tune in at www.nfl.com/plus.

The Top 100 Players of 2023 streams on NFL+ beginning July 24, with players, ranked No. 100-91. Then, over the next ten days, NFL+ will reveal players ranked 90-11 over eight episodes. Finally, The Top 10 will be announced during a two-hour NFL+ show on Monday, August 7, at 8:00 PM ET on NFL+. The live show will be hosted by Rich Eisen and Andrew Whitworth, with special guests featured from the Top 10 players selected.

On Sunday, August 6, NFL Network will air a four-episode marathon counting down from No. 50 – No.11 starting at 9:00 AM ET.

