Eagles WR DeVonta Smith day-to-day with a groin injury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Philadelphia EaglesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- DeVonta SmithLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Andre DillardLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Zach PascalLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
DeVonta Smith has a groin injury. The practice participation update:
WILL NOT PRACTICE
Grant Calcaterra – hamstring
Andre Dillard – concussion
Jordan Mailata – concussion
Mac McCain – knee
DeVonta Smith – groin
Greg Ward – toe
LIMITED
Zach Pascal – illness
— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 4, 2022
Even as the Eagles take steps to reduce soft tissue injuries, the day-to-day grind of training camp will also swallow up a casualty or two.
Philadelphia’s star second-year wide receiver DeVonta Smith has joined the walking wounded while dealing with a hamstring injury that’ll be monitored daily.
Smith is at practice and engaged, and the injury isn’t considered severe for an Eagles team that won’t play their first preseason game until next week against the Jets.
List
5 position battles to watch after the first week of Eagles training camp
List
7 pertinent questions for the Eagles after the first week of training camp
Related
Eagles' Jordan Mailata, Andre Dillard to miss time with concussions
Eagles activate TE Richard Rodgers from the PUP list
NFL Network set to unveil 'The Top 100 Players of 2022'
Jalen Hurts on what the Eagles offense needs to make them elite
Eagles WR Quez Watkins says he’s the fastest player in the NFL