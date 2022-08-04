Eagles WR DeVonta Smith day-to-day with a groin injury

DeVonta Smith has a groin injury. The practice participation update:



WILL NOT PRACTICE

Grant Calcaterra – hamstring

Andre Dillard – concussion

Jordan Mailata – concussion

Mac McCain – knee

DeVonta Smith – groin

Greg Ward – toe



LIMITED

Zach Pascal – illness — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 4, 2022

Even as the Eagles take steps to reduce soft tissue injuries, the day-to-day grind of training camp will also swallow up a casualty or two.

Philadelphia’s star second-year wide receiver DeVonta Smith has joined the walking wounded while dealing with a hamstring injury that’ll be monitored daily.

Smith is at practice and engaged, and the injury isn’t considered severe for an Eagles team that won’t play their first preseason game until next week against the Jets.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire