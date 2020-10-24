Eagles WR DeSean Jackson to miss 6-8 weeks with non-displaced ankle fracture

In a similar fashion to the 2019 season, DeSean Jackson will miss the next 6-8 weeks with a non-displaced ankle fracture according to Mike Garafalo.

From @gmfb: #Eagles WR DeSean Jackson has a similar injury to TE Dallas Goedert — a non-displaced fracture in his ankle — and is out 6-8 weeks. Jackson is frustrated but highly motivated to get back this year and next. pic.twitter.com/p0NQippVeU — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 24, 2020





The injury, similar to the one that Dallas Goedert suffered in September, could keep Jackson out until the Eagles Week 16 matchup with the Cowboys or possibly longer.

Jackson, 33, is frustrated but highly motivated to get back not only this year but the next, Garafolo added.

Jackson is signed through 2023 with the Eagles, but this season final year that the wideout has guaranteed money and Howie Roseman could look to move on.

