Eagles WR DeSean Jackson to be out indefinitely after suffering high-ankle sprain vs. the Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to be without star wideout DeSean Jackson for an indefinite amount of time after he suffered a brutal ankle injury against the New York Giants per Ian Rapoport.

#Eagles WR DeSean Jackson had his MRI this morning and it confirmed the ankle injury knocks him out indefinitely. Philly will place Jackson on Injured Reserve but he does have a chance to return. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2020





The Eagles are expected to place Jackson on injured reserve after his return to the active roster following three missed games because of a hamstring injury.

Jackson caught three of five targets for 34 yards on 38 offensive plays (53 percent), but late in the fourth quarter against the Giants, Corey Ballentine hit him illegally on a punt return.

Jackson’s leg got twisted up awkwardly and he had to be carted off the field.

Jackson now rejoins Dallas Goedert , Zach Ertz, and Alshon Jeffery as Eagles star currently out with injury.