Eagles WR DeSean Jackson to be out indefinitely after suffering high-ankle sprain vs. the Giants

Glenn Erby

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to be without star wideout DeSean Jackson for an indefinite amount of time after he suffered a brutal ankle injury against the New York Giants per Ian Rapoport.


The Eagles are expected to place Jackson on injured reserve after his return to the active roster following three missed games because of a hamstring injury.

Jackson caught three of five targets for 34 yards on 38 offensive plays (53 percent), but late in the fourth quarter against the Giants, Corey Ballentine hit him illegally on a punt return.

Jackson’s leg got twisted up awkwardly and he had to be carted off the field.

Jackson now rejoins Dallas Goedert , Zach Ertz, and Alshon Jeffery as Eagles star currently out with injury.