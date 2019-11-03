Eagles WR DeSean Jackson expected to play vs. Bears

The Bears travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles Sunday in a game that will either keep hope alive for a playoff berth in 2019 or all but end what was supposed to be a special season in Chicago.

And as if there wasn't enough pressure on this game already, the quest for a win is about to get a little tougher.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Eagles will get speedy wide receiver DeSean Jackson back in their lineup after missing the last six games with an abdomen injury. He played just 11 snaps in Week 2 against the Falcons after a monster eight-catch, 154-yard and two-touchdown game in Week 1 against the Redskins.

Eagles' WR DeSean Jackson, listed as questionable with an abdomen injury, is expected to play Sunday vs. the Bears, per source. Eagles also get back RB Darren Sproles and Miles Sanders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2019

Running back Darren Sproles will make his return as well. Sproles, who's missed the last three games with a quad injury, will give Philadelphia another option out of the backfield to complement rookie Miles Sanders and former Bear Jordan Howard.

Kickoff between the Bears and Eagles is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. CST on Sunday, November 3.

