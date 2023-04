Olamide Zaccheaus is officially an Eagle after the team announced a one-year deal for the Falcons free agent wide receiver.

Signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent, Zacchaeus could assume multiple roles for Philadelphia after a career-high 40 receptions, 533 yards, and three touchdowns last season for Atlanta.

With the deal now complete, we’ll look at the wide receiver depth chart after getting a significant boost.

