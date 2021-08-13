Eagles WR depth chart: Quez Watkins set to make things difficult for Greg Ward

The arrival of Nick Sirianni to the Eagles as the organization’s head coach provided a clean slate for every player on the roster.

Quez Watkins has taken his opportunity and he’s set to shake up the Philadelphia depth chart after an electric performance against Pittsburgh in the preseason opener.

We examine the wide receiver room and where things stand, specifically how Watkin’s performance will impact Greg Ward.

Ward had been the Eagles’ slot receiver for the past three years, but he’s also among the league leaders in the shortest routes run by a wide receiver. Watkins appears to have passed Ward on the depth chart, and Jalen Reagor’s willingness to take reps out of the slot may have pushed the former quarterback down the depth chart even further.

Travis Fulgham will have a prominent role on the outside and he’ll likely slide into Reagor or DeVonta Smith’s role at the X or Z, with both players able to function in the slot as well.

Watkins emergence could leave the final roster spot at receiver down to Arcega-Whiteside or John Hightower.

