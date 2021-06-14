Eagles wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside‘s rookie season was a major disappointment and things didn’t get any better in his second year.

Arcega-Whiteside had 10 catches after being picked in the second round of the 2019 draft and then played in just eight games last year. He caught four passes for 85 yards in those appearances and the sum of the two years wouldn’t seem to do much to create promise about what he’ll do in Year 3.

Eagles wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead is trying to do that, however. He said Arcega-Whiteside “just caught the injury bug” after a good offseason and that the wideout has put himself in position to succeed again this year.

“J.J. would be the first one to tell you that last year was not good,” Moorehead said, via Mike Kaye of NJ.com. “But, J.J. is in a great place right now, playing good ball. He had a good three weeks here with us. [I’m] excited to see where J.J. can put himself this year.”

With Jalen Reagor, Devonta Smith and Travis Fulgham on hand, there aren’t a lot of other spots at wideout available. Arcega-Whiteside hasn’t done enough to guarantee himself one of them, which adds some urgency to training camp and the preseason.

Eagles WR coach: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in a great place originally appeared on Pro Football Talk