Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery is out vs. the Steelers with an illness

Glenn Erby

Alshon Jeffery is getting closer to making his 2020 debut with the Philadelphia Eagles but he’ll likely wait another week after missing most of this week with a non-COVID-related illness Doug Pederson reported on Friday.


Jeffery has been out since last season after suffering a Lisfranc injury and although the Eagles didn’t put the star wide receiver on the PUP list, he’ll miss his fifth straight game this season.

Related

Eagles have 4 players named to a PFF ranking of the NFL's 50 best linemen offense & defense

Eagles get elite offensive line help in latest 2021 NFL mock draft

Eagles Carson Wentz lands just ahead of Dwayne Haskins in a PFF ranking of all 32 NFL QB's after Week 4