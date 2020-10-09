Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery is out vs. the Steelers with an illness

Alshon Jeffery is getting closer to making his 2020 debut with the Philadelphia Eagles but he’ll likely wait another week after missing most of this week with a non-COVID-related illness Doug Pederson reported on Friday.
Alshon Jeffery still dealing with a non-COVID related illness. He’ll be out for Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh, per Doug Pederson.
— Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) October 9, 2020
Jeffery has been out since last season after suffering a Lisfranc injury and although the Eagles didn’t put the star wide receiver on the PUP list, he’ll miss his fifth straight game this season.
