Eagles WR A.J. Brown injures his right knee, Jalen Hurts pulled after finger injury

Philadelphia is already short DeVonta Smith, who missed Week 18 with an ankle injury

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) left Sunday's game with a knee injury. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The Philadelphia Eagles' downward spiral might have gotten much worse in the regular-season finale.

Star receiver A.J. Brown suffered a right knee injury, and the Eagles pulled quarterback Jalen Hurts after he injured his right middle finger. Hurts played for a series after the injury, threw an interception and then with Philadelphia trailing 24-0 to the New York Giants late in the first half, Marcus Mariota came in for him.

Brown was injured after catching a short slant pass. He was stripped by Giants cornerback Nick McCloud from behind, then McCloud fell on Brown's knee as the ball bounced on the turf.

Brown immediately grabbed at his right knee. He stayed down in pain.

AJ Brown is down on the field

Brown walked gingerly back to the locker room after being looked at in the medical tent. The Eagles said he was questionable to return.

The Eagles had another injury scare later in the first half, when quarterback Jalen Hurts banged his right hand on a defender on the follow-through of a pass, and his middle finger seemed to be out of place as he came to the sideline. Hurts was in for the Eagles' next series with his middle finger taped.

Jalen Hurts appeared to hurt his middle finger on this play



(via @NFLonCBS)



pic.twitter.com/mlcUlQJFvS — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 7, 2024

Philadelphia has been in a slump to end the season. It started 10-1 and then lost four of five before the finale against the Giants. The hope for the Eagles was turning it around in the playoffs behind one of the most talented rosters in the NFL.

Philadelphia's postseason hopes would get a lot dimmer without Brown, one of the best receivers in the NFL.