Eagles WR AJ Brown has high praise for DeVonta Smith

Although AJ Brown has not been in Philadelphia for very long, he can already tell that the future is bright.

Brown, who was recently traded from Tennessee to Philadelphia on the opening night of the NFL Draft, says that fellow Eagles wideout, and former Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, has a high ceiling.

“He’s a really good route runner. Guys early on in their career — first year, Year Two – they’re still developing. And he can run every route in the route tree. I think the sky is the limit for (Smith),” says Brown. “I’m excited for him in Year Two, I’m excited for the step he takes.”

While Brown thinks highly of Smith’s talent, he says that working with Smith will create an advantage for the Eagles’ offense.

“It takes the pressure off the other guy. Say we’re playing (the Eagles’ defense), I’d probably take (Darius) Slay, because he’s cornerback No. 1 and I’d go against him,” Brown says. “That gives another really talented receiver to go against a cornerback No. 2. So it takes pressure off. In my opinion, Smitty is a wide receiver 1, and he’s going against a cornerback No. 2.

In his rookie season in Philadelphia, Smith reeled in 64 catches for 916 yards and five touchdowns. The Eagles finished 9-8 with a loss to Tampa Bay in the wildcard round of the NFL Playoffs.

