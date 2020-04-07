If Eagles go WR in the 2nd round, who will be there?

Even if the Eagles do take a wide receiver in the first round, that doesn't necessarily mean they won't take another in the second or third round.

It's not like they only need one.

And if they do go corner or o-line - or conceivably something else at No. 21 - then it's a lock they'll select a wideout in the 2nd or 3rd round.

Most of the conversation about the Eagles, the draft and wide receivers has revolved around Ceedee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, Justin Jefferson, Henry Ruggs and Denzel Mims, who could all be gone by the time the Eagles pick at No. 21.

So with the draft just 2 1/2 weeks away, let's take a look at some of the receivers who could be available for the Eagles in the second or third round.

Today we'll look at possible second-round picks, and tomorrow we'll take a glance at third-round receivers. The Eagles currently have the 53rd pick overall in the 2nd round and the 103rd pick in the 3rd.

Tee Higgins, Clemson

The 6-4, 215-pound Higgins could go earlier, but there are going to be some pretty good receivers dropping into the second round. Higgins may be the best of that bunch. There are enough concerns about Higgins' lack of top-end speed and ability to separate from elite NFL corners to make him a risk in the first round. But at 53 or even trading up into the 40s? He'd be terrific value.

K.J. Hamler, Penn State

Seems to already be an Eagles fan favorite. He's only 5-9, 180, but an explosive playmaker who can turn a short pass into a big gain. All that's going to keep him out of the first round is his size and small frame. Can he hold up against physical NFL corners? Intriguing prospect who could be there at 53.

Michael Pittman Jr., USC

Pittman, whose dad was an NFL running back for 11 years, had a big senior year at USC and has good size at 6-4, 225. He's more of an efficient and consistent player as opposed to a spectacular prospect, but he makes up for his lack of pure speed with good hands, solid routes and a lot of toughness.

Jalen Reagor, TCU

Another son of a former NFL player - Jalen's dad Montae played for the Eagles in 2007 - Reagor's production this past year dropped off dramatically from his huge 2018 season, but that probably had more to do with TCU freshman quarterback Max Duggan's inconsistency than anything else. Reagor is a tremendous athlete with a high ceiling and should be available at 53.

Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado

Injuries limited his production this past season after a big sophomore year, but Shenault is a versatile player who could be a very good fit for Doug Pederson's offense because of his ability to line up in different spots - inside, outside, backfield, you name it. Shenault isn't the most polished receiver in the draft. Because he was asked to do so many things in college he never perfected any of them. But a fascinating prospect.

Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

After two years of JUCO and an unimpressive junior year, Aiyuk had a big senior season in Tempe, but questions about his lack of polish running routes and inconsistent catching technique will likely keep him out of the first round. Aiyuk is an imediately big-play threat and has return skills so he's definitely in the mix in the top or middle of the second round.

Chase Claypool, Notre Dame

Impressive Combine and great size turned Claypool into a legit prospect at 6-4, 240. Big, strong, tough dude who could be a high-volume receiver out of the slot. Already a bruising blocker and has a nose for the end zone, with 13 TDs this past season. Limited in the routes he can run but definitely opened some eyes in Indianapolis.

