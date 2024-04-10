Eagles are working to sign WR DeVonta Smith to a long term deal

After signing Landon Dickerson and Jordan Mailata to massive contract extensions, Eagles GM Howie Roseman is hopeful he can extend DeVonta Smith.

According to ESPN’s Tim McManus, Philadelphia is working behind the scenes on a new contract for the Heisman Trophy winner, and it could exceed $25 million per season.

Smith is under contract through 2024 at a base salary of just over $1 million.

Still, the Eagles have until May 2 to exercise the fifth-year option on Smith’s rookie deal, which has a current value of $16 million for the 2025 season, according to OverTheCap.

The 10th overall pick in the 2020 draft, Smith has recorded 240 catches for 3,178 yards and 19 touchdowns over three seasons with Philadelphia.

Smith shattered the Eagles rookie record for receiving yards (916) in 2021, surpassing a mark previously held by DeSean Jackson, and established a new high for single-season receptions (95) in ’22.

Smith logged 1,000 yards receiving for a second consecutive year in 2023.

