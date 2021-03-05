Eagles working to restructure the contract of RT Lane Johnson

Sources confirm that @LaneJohnson65 and the eagles are working on restructuring his deal … — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) March 5, 2021

As the Eagles work to back under the salary cap, Derrick Gunn is reporting that right tackle Lane Johnson is the latest player that will have his contract restructured.

The move will save the Eagles close to $8 million per Over The Cap and it keeps the star right tackle on the roster moving forward.

