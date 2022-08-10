Eagles working out RB DeAndre Torrey

Eagles are working out running back DeAndre Torrey today, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 10, 2022

The Eagles have been looking to add running back depth to the roster, and on Wednesday, the team had former North Texas star DeAndre Torrey in for a workout.

Small in stature (5′ 7” 199 lbs), Torrey makes up for his lack of size with big play abilities as a dual-threat running back.

During his final season with the Mean Green, Torrey logged 1,215 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, and during his career, he racked up 36 total rushing touchdowns, with another four receiving scores.

Philadelphia currently has Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell, Jason Huntley, and Kennedy Brooks on the roster at the position.

