Eagles working to 'keep things as normal as possible' during Super Bowl week
NFL Media's Omar Ruiz has the latest news on the Philadelphia Eagles preparations for Super Bowl LVII.
The Eagles had their last workout in Philadelphia before flying to Arizona Sunday.
The 11-year-old son of the Colts legend connects with Stefon Diggs during Pro Bowl Games festivities in Las Vegas.
The week started with the most coordinated athletes in the world tossing water balloons and playing dodgeball and ended with a series of defense-averse flag football games. And it was kind of ... good?
Jalen Ramsey accidentally laid out Tyreek Hill at the goal line during the Pro Bowl 😅
Joe Montana believes Jimmy Garoppolo should be the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2023.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence led the AFC to a flag football win, ending his day with a 45-yard bomb to Bills receiver Stefon Diggs.
49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk revealed his initial reaction when he found out that Brock Purdy was the starting QB after Jimmy Garoppolo's injury.
Sitting on his couch, 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk says he expects the Chiefs' passing game to expose the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Steve Young had some of the best passing games in Super Bowl history. Here are the records for completions, passing yards and touchdowns.
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...
Brock Purdy's injury leads a list of key questions the 49ers have to answer this offseason:
There’s a notable history with Carl Cheffers and the Chiefs. But this goes beyond that.
What will the latest Coaches college basketball poll be on February 6th? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
Amon-Ra St. Brown won the best catch competition and also scored a touchdown during Pro Bowl Games festivities
The Kyrie Irving trade saga came to a swift conclusion when the Nets agreed to trade him and Markieff Morris to the Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and a 2029 first-round pick. It might be safe to assume that the Nets will aim ...
Alycia Parks secured a stunning upset win over WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia in the Open Metropole de Lyon final to clinch her first career title.
The bettor chose to bet on the moneyline instead of the spread where the Eagles are giving the Chiefs 1.5 points.
The Carolina Panthers have hired former Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero as their new defensive coordinator under head coach Frank Reich.
Durant doesn’t want it all on his shoulders, and it’s hard to see this Brooklyn experience inspiring confidence in the front office.
These Bears predictions range from reasonable to super spicy.