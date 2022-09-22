Eagles worked out two players ahead of Week 3 matchup vs. Commanders

Eagles worked out punter Michael Palardy and defensive back Mark Gilbert — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 22, 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles had two players in for tryouts on Thursday, just days before the Week 3 road matchup at Washington.

Philadelphia worked out punter Michael Palardy and defensive back Mark Gilbert. Palardy’s workout could signal some sort of injury for punter Arryn Siposs who was forced to make a tackle on Monday night after a blocked kick.

Michael Palardy

A veteran punter who has appeared in 72 career games, Palardy spent 2021 with the Dolphins, where his 44.7 average ranked 24th of all punters with at least 35 attempts in 2021.

Parlardy was third-best in the league in punts downed inside the 20-yard line (31).

In Week 13 of the 2021 season he earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his six-punt performance against the New York Giants that included a career-long 65-yard punt that pinned them at their own 15.

Mark Gilbert

The Steelers waived Gilbert after they signed wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson to the practice squad.

Last season Gilbert appeared in eight games for Detroit and played 47 defensive snaps and 27 special teams snaps.

