Eagles worked out two players ahead of Monday night matchup vs. Vikings

Eagles worked out Keaton Sutherland and Parker Ferguson — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 15, 2022

The Eagles had two players in workouts on Thursday, as Aaron Wilson reports that Keaton Sutherland and Parker Ferguson both visited the NovaCare Complex.

The tryouts could be in response to the Lions signing offensive guard prospect Kayode Awosika off the Eagles practice squad.

Keaton Sutherland

Sutherland (6-5, 315) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M in 2019.

Sutherland appeared in one game for the Bengals before being waived by the team in 2019, and he was claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins and went on to see action in three games (two starts) during the 2019 season.

Over the previous two seasons (2020-21), he spent time on the Bengals practice squad and also appeared in two games for the team.

Parker Ferguson

Undrafted by the Jets out of Air Force, Ferguson played in 31 games at tackle and guard over three years.

Ferguson’s versatility at tackle and guard should help increase his chances of at least signing to the Eagles practice squad.

