Eagles worked out seven players ahead of training camp

The Eagles are always looking to add more talent to the roster and with the team reporting for training camp on Tuesday, Philadelphia worked out seven free agents.

#Eagles worked out Marcus Allen, Quinton Barrow, Dean Cain (signed), N'Keal Harry, DeANdre Houston-Carson, Ahofitu Maka and JaVonta Payton — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 25, 2023

The team eventually signed Deon Cain out of a list that included Marcus Allen, Quinton Barrow, N’Keal Harry, DeANdre Houston-Carson, Ahofitu Maka and JaVonta Payton.

Marcus Allen

A free agent linebacker, Allen played zero defensive snaps and 230 special teams snaps for the Steelers last season.

Quinton Barrow

An offensive lineman from Grand Valley State, Barrow is an athletic offensive tackle.

Deon Cain

Philadelphia signed the veteran wide receiver on Tuesday.

N'Keal Harry

Harry was the final pick in Round 1 of the 2019 NFL draft by the New England Patriots.

DeAndre Houston-Carson

The 30-year-old safety was a 2016 sixth-round pick out of William & Mary, spending his entire NFL career with the Bears.

Ahofitu Maka

The UTSA standout was a First-team All-Conference USA selection on the offensive line after he started all 14 contests at center

Maka only surrendered one sack and did not give up any additional hits on the quarterback in 600 pass-blocking snaps according to Pro Football Focus (PFF)

JaVonta Payton

Payton played with the Arlington Renegades and the Orlando Guardians of the XFL this season.

A big, physical wide receiver, Payton logged 11 catches for 164 receiving yards during the XFL season and spent time with the Cardinals during the 2022 NFL season.

During his final season with the Vols, Payton caught 18 passes for 413 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 22.9 yards per reception, which led all SEC receivers.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire