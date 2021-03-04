Eagles won’t tender punter Cameron Johnston

The Eagles will be in search of a new punter in 2021.

According to multiple reports, Philadelphia has elected not to place a restricted free agent tender on Cameron Johnston, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Though he initially signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2017, he didn’t take over the full-time role until 2018. Over the last three years, he’s averaged 47.0 yards per punt. That figure was at 46.7 yards per punt in 2020.

