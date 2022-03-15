Eagles won’t receive any compensatory picks in 2022 NFL Draft

Just announced: NFL awarded compensatory draft picks today. Here's the full list of extra picks for teams. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/KkWhZqIH1b — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 15, 2022

It’s hard to earn compensatory draft picks when your organization doesn’t have quality free agents getting signed by other teams around the league.

The NFL released the compensatory picks for the 2022 NFL draft and Philadelphia won’t receive any.

The Rams, Chargers, Cowboys and 49ers were among the teams to have multiple compensatory picks in April’s draft.

Compensatory picks are awarded to teams that suffered significant free agent losses the previous offseason, and did not offset them with similar additions to their roster.

Philadelphia’s most significant loss last offseason was Jalen Mills signing with the Patriots.

List

4 reasons to be excited about the Eagles agreeing to deal with LB Haason Reddick

List

NFL players react to WR Christian Kirk landing a 4-year, $72M deal with Jaguars

Related