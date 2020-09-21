Eagles won’t have Isaac Seumalo “for some time” due to knee injury

Josh Alper

The Eagles have another injury to deal with on their offensive line.

Left guard Isaac Seumalo hurt his knee in the second quarter of Sunday’s 37-19 loss to the Rams. Head coach Doug Pederson said at a Monday press conference that the team expects to be without Seumalo “for some time” as a result.

Seumalo’s injury came in right tackle Lane Johnson‘s first appearance of the season as he’d missed the opener with a hamstring injury. Right guard Brandon Brooks and left tackle Andre Dillard both suffered season-ending injuries before the start of the regular season.

The Eagles replaced Seumalo with Matt Pryor. The offense didn’t allow a sack after Washington notched eight of them in the opener, but the result of the game still left the Eagles with an 0-2 record.

Eagles won’t have Isaac Seumalo “for some time” due to knee injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk