The Eagles have another injury to deal with on their offensive line.

Left guard Isaac Seumalo hurt his knee in the second quarter of Sunday’s 37-19 loss to the Rams. Head coach Doug Pederson said at a Monday press conference that the team expects to be without Seumalo “for some time” as a result.

Seumalo’s injury came in right tackle Lane Johnson‘s first appearance of the season as he’d missed the opener with a hamstring injury. Right guard Brandon Brooks and left tackle Andre Dillard both suffered season-ending injuries before the start of the regular season.

The Eagles replaced Seumalo with Matt Pryor. The offense didn’t allow a sack after Washington notched eight of them in the opener, but the result of the game still left the Eagles with an 0-2 record.

Eagles won’t have Isaac Seumalo “for some time” due to knee injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk