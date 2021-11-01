Eagles won’t face Von Miller in Week 10 after Broncos trade star OLB to the Rams

Blockbuster: Broncos are finalizing a trade to send eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two second-day 2022 draft picks, league sources tell ESPN. Miller is now saying his goodbyes to his friends in the Broncos’ training facility. pic.twitter.com/wJjlDOQkPU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

The Eagles will hit the road in Week 10 to face the Broncos and Lane Johnson should have an easier day at right tackle after Denver traded the all-world pass rusher to the Rams in a blockbuster deal.

Miller joins Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey on an already stacked defense, while the Broncos will acquire a second-and third-round pick in the 2022 draft per Adam Schefter.

Miller suffered a sprained ankle late in the first half of the Broncos’ loss to the Browns on Thursday Night Football in Week 7 and was held out of Sunday’s home win over the Washington Football Team.

List

studs and duds from Eagles 44-6 win over the Lions in Week 8

Related