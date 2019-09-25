Eagles won’t bury Miles Sanders on bench after fumbles

Eagles rookie running back Miles Sanders did some good things against the Lions last Sunday by picking up 126 yards of offense, but his miscues in the 27-24 loss wound up being a bit more memorable.

Sanders fumbled twice and lost one of them, which served as an unwelcome reminder of a ball security issue that he dealt with in college. Offensive coordinator Mike Groh said on Tuesday that the team has “tried to correct some things” about the way Sanders carries the ball and said they won’t deal with the problem by removing Sanders from the lineup entirely.

“He’s not the first guy to fumble and probably won’t be the last, and so we’ve got a lot of confidence in Miles,” Groh said at a press conference. “He’s made a lot of good plays for us in the first three weeks, and he knows that he’s got to take care of the ball. We all know that. So we’re not going to bury the guy on the bench.”

Thursday night’s game against the Packers will show whether his role changes at all, but it appears the Eagles are going to bank on the rookie having a positive impact the rest of the way.