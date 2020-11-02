Eagles' win over Cowboys was so ugly, they did something that hasn't been done in NFL since 1982

When you have fewer than 250 yards in the NFL, you usually lose.

When you turn the ball over four times or more, you almost always lose.

When you get sacked four times, it often leads to a loss.

The Philadelphia Eagles won despite all that, and we know why. The Eagles were bad, and the Dallas Cowboys were worse. Nothing sums up the 2020 NFC East more than what a national audience watched on “Sunday Night Football.” It was a comedy and a tragedy, all in three hours.

No other team won like the Eagles did on Sunday, with their statistical ineptitude, since the 1982 playoffs.

Eagles’ win reminiscent of the ‘Mud Bowl’

Jeff Kerr of CBS dug up a great stat. The last time a team lost with less than 250 yards, four turnovers and being sacked four times was in the 1982 AFC championship game. The Miami Dolphins won the “Mud Bowl,” better known as the “A.J. Duhe Game” for the defensive end’s heroics in the rain and mud (read all about it here), in a 14-0 win over the New York Jets.

It’s hard to know what’s worse: The Eagles completely failing on offense against a Dallas defense that was tracking to be one of the worst in the Super Bowl era, or the Cowboys for still losing that game by 14 points.

Let’s agree they’re both bad and move on.

NFC East is really bad

Someone has to win the division. It might even be one of the two teams that played Sunday night, though you wouldn’t have guessed either was a playoff team.

The Cowboys had awful coaching decisions and a miserable offense with third-stringer Ben DiNucci at quarterback. The coaches did him no favors by rarely sticking to a running game that was the team’s only hope. The Eagles coaching decisions were equally bad. And while Carson Wentz is no third-stringer, he was shockingly bad against a defense everyone else carves up. His regression is a weekly conversation during NFL games on social media.

The Eagles were bad. The Cowboys were bad. The only good news for those teams is the Giants and Washington are bad too.





