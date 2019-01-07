Eagles win nets Nick Foles $1 million bonus

Cody Parkey‘s miss was Nick Foles‘ gain

The reworked contract that the Eagles and the quarterback hammered out this offseason came with a lot of incentives to up his pay in the event he wound up as the team’s starter again this season and he cashed in on a couple of them on Sunday.

Foles’ contract calls for him to earn $500,000 for playing 33 percent of the team’s snaps in a playoff game and another $500,000 if the Eagles win. Assuming he stays healthy over the next week, Foles should be taking home at least $500,000 more after the Eagles face the Saints.

Foles fell just short of another $1 million bonus in the regular season. His contract called for him to get that bonus for playing 33 percent of the team’s offensive snaps for the year while making the playoffs, but the rib injury that knocked him out against Washington left him four snaps shy of the required playing time.

As you noticed when Parkey’s game-winning field goal try hit the upright and crossbar before bouncing out, things have a way of working out for Foles these days. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Eagles intend to pay out the bonus to the man who has led them to four playoff wins in four tries over the last two years.