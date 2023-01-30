After Eagles win, Danielle Hunter could be headed to Pro Bowl

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship game to advance to the Super Bowl. When teams advance to the Super Bowl, the players on that roster typically don’t participate in the Pro Bowl, meaning that alternates get selected in their place.

For Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Danielle Hunter, this means he’ll get the opportunity to replace Eagles outside linebacker Haason Reddick.

It’s not a certainty that Hunter wants to go to the Pro Bowl, but if he chooses to go to the Pro Bowl in Reddick’s absence it would be Hunter’s third pro bowl in his career.

Hunter put together a solid season for the Vikings this year after missing the 2020 season with a neck injury and most of the 2021 season with a torn pectoral muscle, which placed him on injured reserve. He was able to play in all 18 games this season, and he accumulated 70 pressures and 12 sacks. His sack total was tied for 14th in the NFL this season.

