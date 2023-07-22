Eagles to work out wide receiver JaVonta Payton ahead of training camp

Philadelphia is always looking to add talent and depth to the roster, and the Birds are reportedly hosting a former SEC pass catcher on a tryout.

Former Tennessee Vols star JaVonta Payton will work out for the Eagles ahead of Tuesday opening of training camp.

Payton played this season with the Arlington Renegades and the Orlando Guardians of the XFL.

A big, physical wide receiver, Payton logged 11 catches for 164 receiving yards during the XFL season, and spent time with the Cardinals during the 2022 NFL season.

During his final season with the Vols, Payton caught 18 passes for 413 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 22.9 yards per reception, which led all SEC receivers.

