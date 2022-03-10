Eagles were close to acquiring WR Calvin Ridley from the Falcons before his suspension

Yup, Eagles almost had deal done for Calvin Ridley last month… Falcons backed out but weren’t able to tell Eagles why. They actually handled it great and after a lot of confusion Philly respected them for how they handled a very different situation. Eagles swung away @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 10, 2022

The Eagles were among the team interested in acquiring Calvin Ridley and Jay Glazer of Fox Sports is reporting that Philadelphia was close to a deal.

Glazer was recently a guest on the Takeoff with John Clark podcast and the NFL insider revealed this information.

“It was actually funny because they were one of the teams, they were close to a deal with Atlanta for Calvin Ridley and Atlanta backed out at the last second,” Glazer said. “And Philly was like, ‘What’s going on?’ They couldn’t really tell them. So Philly wasn’t too happy and then after, looked at it like, ‘Alright, Atlanta, thanks.’ Atlanta did business the right way. They weren’t allowed to say anything, again, the legalities of it, couldn’t say a word. They just had to pull out.

Ridley would have given the Eagles a veteran wide receiver the organization so desperately, and it could have adjusted Philadelphia’s free agent and NFL draft plans.

Ridley played just five games for the Falcons in 2021 after a 2020 season that saw the former Alabama star log 90 catches for 1,374 yards and 9 touchdowns.

