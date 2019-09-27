Eagles were able to talk it out, fix their run game

This could be revolutionary.

The Eagles weren’t having much success running the ball. So the two groups involved in the process did something unusual. They talked to each other.

Via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com, it was that meeting of the minds between the Eagles offensive line and running backs that helped solve their rushing problems, for a night at least. After entering the game 17th in the league in rushing, the Eagles ran for 176 yards and two touchdowns against a good Packers defense.

“After the past few weeks, we got with them and explained what we were seeing and how we were blocking it and how they want us to block it, and how we want them to run,” Eagles guard Brandon Brooks said. “In the middle of practice, man, if we didn’t like the way it was ran? ‘Hey! This is where you need to run it, this is where we’re blocking it.’

“I think we just held each other accountable. If we didn’t like how a play went at practice, we would start over. If we didn’t like the execution of a play, we would start over. If we didn’t like how a running back was running the ball or how we were blocking it for him, we would just do it over until we were all on the same page.”

Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders ran for 6.1 yards per carry, the kind of performance they haven’t had this season (the Eagles were 25th in yards per carry). That kind of turnaround was needed, because the Eagles planned to attack the Packers head-on.

“Doug [Pederson’s] plan was to just keep pounding the ball and that opened more stuff and when we needed to pass the ball, we were able to do it and we got first downs,” Sanders said. “Big thanks for the O-line. They played their ass off the whole game opening up holes for us.”

And all it took was talking about a problem, realizing a common goal, and taking steps to solve it.