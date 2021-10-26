Eagles Week 7 report card: Grading every position vs. Raiders

The Eagles 33-22 loss to the Raiders was way worse than the scoreboard indicated and if not for an Avonte Maddox interception and other good fortunes, Las Vegas could put up 50+ on Philadelphia.

The Eagles are embattled and set to prepare for another winnable road matchup against the winless Lions.

Here’s your Week 7 report card.

QB C-

Jalen Hurts: 18/34 for 236 yards, 2 TD; 13 rushing attempts for 61 yards

Hurts gets his C- only because he was under tremendous pressure all afternoon and without his top running back.

His 52.9% completion rate won’t allow him to keep his position.

RB -- C-

Sanders had 6 carries for 30-yards and he was on his way to a huge game before suffering an ankle injury.

Kenneth Gainwell led the Birds in total yardage and Boston Scott resurfaced.

WR -- C

DeVonta Smith: 5 catches, 61 yards

Smith had five catches on nine targets, while Jalen Reagor caught a touchdown late and Quez Watkins had 2 catches for 37 yards.

TE -- B -

Goedert logged 3 catches for 70 yards, logged most of the snaps at tight end, and continued to prove himself as the top guy.

OL -- D

Hurts was sacked twice as Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue raised hell all afternoon. Landon Dickerson was called for a costly false start.

DL -- F

Outside of Hargrave’s 7 tackles, the Eagles’ defensive front hardly touched anyone, as Derek Carr went without being sacked and he only suffered two hits all afternoon. Fletcher Cox has been vocal about Jonathan Gannon’s defensive scheme and the Birds lacked energy all afternoon.

LB -- F

Alex Singleton again led the team in tackles and again was late at the point of attack and a liability in the passing game. Davion Taylor plays with tremendous effort, but he looked lost in pass coverage as well.

DB -- B

Avonte Maddox logged 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 INT on the afternoon and the secondary wasn’t the issue. Yes, Derek Carr completed 31 of 34 passes, but a lot of his big completions went to the tight ends and Raiders running backs.

Darius Slay traveled with Henry Ruggs III and prevented any madness over the top.

