Eagles Week 5 opponent to be playing on short week after Steelers vs. Titans game gets postponed

Glenn Erby

The Philadelphia Eagles are in need of some type of advantage and if the Birds can upset the 49ers on the road Sunday night, they’ll enter their Week 5 contest against Pittsburgh with more rest after the Steelers matchup with the Titans was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests for Tennessee.


The Titans had four players — including starting nose tackle DaQuan Jones, long-snapper Beau Brinkley, and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson test positive along with five team personnel members this week.


Ian Rapoport is reporting that the game could now be played on Monday night or Tuesday night, giving both teams a short week of rest before their Week 5 encounters.

The Titans have closed their team facilities until Saturday.