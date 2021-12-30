Eagles Week 17 Rooting Guide: Best playoff implications and scenarios

The 2021 NFL season only has two weeks remaining and as teams around the league start looking towards the playoffs, Philadelphia will have a rooting interest in several outcomes on Sunday.

The Eagles are currently in the 7th seed but can rise as high as the 6th spot by Week 18 and as the team starts to look towards the playoffs, Week 17 provides ample rooting scenarios in regards to matchups in which Philadelphia can be successful or potentially favored on the road.

1:00 PM EST FOX Buccaneers (11-4) vs. Jets (4-11)

The Bucs are banged up and can only rise as high as No. 2 in the NFC, while the Cowboys are currently No. 2 in the NFC and heading towards a Week 17 matchup against the Cardinals.

Week 16 could provide plenty of clarity in regards to playoff seedings and whether Dallas chooses to rest players in Week 18.

It also could provide clarity for Philadelphia’s first-round opponent and a likely road rematch against the Buccaneers if the Birds are able to land the sixth spot.

1:00 PM EST FOX Rams (11-4) vs. Ravens (8-7)

The Rams are now in the driver’s seat to win the NFC West and still have two games left against Baltimore in Week 17 and San Francisco in Week 18. A Los Angeles division title would likely set up a wild card round scenario against Philadelphia at SoFi Stadium.

From a rooting standup, would fans rather face Dak Prescott or Matthew Stafford on the road in the opening round?

4:25 PM EST FOX Cardinals (10-5) vs. Cowboys (11-4)

The Cardinals have lost three straight and their hold on the NFC West division. Dallas has clinched the NFC East and is looking to move up as high as the No. 1 seed in the conference.

A Dallas loss would provide some clarity for seeding purposes and a potential Week 18 scenario where Dallas rest players.

4:05 PM EST CBS Texans (4-11) vs. 49ers (8-7)

The 49ers, with a win against Houston and a New Orleans loss to the Panthers, can clinch a playoff spot in Week 17, while also providing help for the Eagles in a Week 17 clinching scenario as well.

8:20 PM EST NBC Vikings (7-8) vs. Packers (12-3)

Green Bay has already clinched its third consecutive division title, while the Vikings are likely to miss the playoffs for the third time in four years.

If the Cardinals beat Dallas on Sunday, the Packers can clinch the one seed with a win.

4:25 PM EST FOX Panthers (5-10) vs. Saints (7-8)

If the Panthers have one more electric performance in them, Sunday would provide the perfect backdrop.

New Orleans is reeling after falling to the Dolphins on Monday night, and a Panthers upset would put the Eagles that much closer to a playoff birth.

