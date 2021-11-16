Eagles Week 10 report card: Grading every position vs. Broncos

The Eagles are improving on a weekly basis and as the team prepares for a huge Week 10 matchup at home against the Saints.

On Sunday, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense dominated the Broncos and used a timely Darius Slay fumble return for a touchdown to pull away from Denver for a 30-13 road win.

Here’s the Week 10 grade for both sides of the ball.

QB -- A

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Hurts was dynamic in the first half and even if he doesn’t get it done like a prototypical pocket passer, he can lead Philadelphia to the promise land with the right weapons.

[pickup_prop id=”15456″>

RB -- A

Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) dives over Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Scott and Jordan Howard both had 80+ rushing yards on less than 15 carries and the physical running game has become a staple of Philadelphia’s offense.

WR -- C+

Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) intercepts a football intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Smith’s 2 touchdown catches and 66-yards were the highlights, while Watkins and Reagor combined for 45 yards on 5 catches.

TE - C

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, right, tries to elude Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Goedert was knocked out of the game with two catches, while Jack Stoll logged 2 catches for 6-yards.

OL -- B-

Story continues

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Philadelphia rushed for 200+ yards and Jalen Hurts was sacked just one time.

DL -- C-

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Teddy Bridgewater is a solid quarterback, but the defensive line’s inability to register more than one sack or 3 quarterback hits is concerning.

LB -- B

Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) celebrates his sack with defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) and defensive end Josh Sweat (94) and middle linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles still can’t cover the tight end position, but T.J. Edwards and Davion Taylor both played well and Denver’s dynamic duo at running back was held to 44-yards apiece.

DB -- B+

Denver Broncos tight end Eric Saubert (82) is hit by Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Slay returned a touchdown 83-yards, while the secondary held Denver’s Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Tim Patrick to 11 receptions total for 91 yards.

1

1