Eagles Week 1 injury report: Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave listed as full participants

The Eagles released their Thursday injury report ahead of Sunday’s season opener, and the team is hugely healthy entering Week 1.

Derek Barnett and Javon Hargrave logged full practices after being limited on Wednesday while running back Miles Sanders confirmed that he’ll be ready to go.

Josiah Scott is still nursing a hamstring injury, but all 22 starters are relatively healthy entering the weekend.

Eagles injury report

The Eagles had every starter on both sides of the football log full practices on Thursday.

Full Participants:

Derek Barnett (ribs), Javon Hargrave (toe), and Miles Sanders (hamstring)

Limited Participants:

Josiah Scott (hamstring)

Lions injury report

Star center Frank Ragnow is nursing an injury and missed practice on Thursday.

Tommy Kraemer G back NP NP

Levi Onwuzurike DL back NP NP

Frank Ragnow C groin LP NP

Ifeatu Melifonwu S hamstring LP LP

Julian Okwara LB hamstring LP LP

Chris Board LB knee LP FP

John Cominsky DL illness NP FP

Austin Seibert K right groin LP FP

