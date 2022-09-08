Eagles Week 1 injury report: Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave listed as full participants
Thursday injury report. pic.twitter.com/Ub6FkUlmXD
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 8, 2022
The Eagles released their Thursday injury report ahead of Sunday’s season opener, and the team is hugely healthy entering Week 1.
Derek Barnett and Javon Hargrave logged full practices after being limited on Wednesday while running back Miles Sanders confirmed that he’ll be ready to go.
Josiah Scott is still nursing a hamstring injury, but all 22 starters are relatively healthy entering the weekend.
Eagles injury report
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
The Eagles had every starter on both sides of the football log full practices on Thursday.
Full Participants:
Derek Barnett (ribs), Javon Hargrave (toe), and Miles Sanders (hamstring)
Limited Participants:
Josiah Scott (hamstring)
Lions injury report
Star center Frank Ragnow is nursing an injury and missed practice on Thursday.
Tommy Kraemer G back NP NP
Levi Onwuzurike DL back NP NP
Frank Ragnow C groin LP NP
Ifeatu Melifonwu S hamstring LP LP
Julian Okwara LB hamstring LP LP
Chris Board LB knee LP FP
John Cominsky DL illness NP FP
Austin Seibert K right groin LP FP