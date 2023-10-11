Eagles’ Wednesday injury report for Week 6 matchup vs. Jets

The Eagles released their Wednesday injury report for Sunday’s matchup against the Jets, and Darius Slay (knee) was among three players to not practice.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who missed last week’s win over the Rams with a back injury, returned to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity.

“We’ll see. We’ll see,” Head Coach Nick Sirianni said about Cox’s potential return this week.

Second-year linebacker Nakobe Dean practiced for the first time since injuring his foot in the Week 1 win over the Patriots. The Eagles opened Dean’s 21-day practice window to return from Injured Reserve on Tuesday.

Eagles--did not practice

DNP: S Justin Evans (knee), CB Darius Slay (knee), DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps).

Eagles --Limited participant

S Sydney Brown (hamstring), DT Fletcher Cox (back), LB Nakobe Dean (foot), TE Jack Stoll (shoulder).

Full Participant

RB Rashaad Penny (illness).

Jets injury report

For New York, LB Nick Bawden, CB Brandin Echols and CB Justin Hardee did not practice today.

CB DJ Reed returned to practice.

#Jets injury report. Everything Saleh said earlier. No surprises. DJ Reed limited, as expected. pic.twitter.com/Wx12cEqbje — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 11, 2023

