Eagles will wear kelly green alternate jerseys, ask NFL to allow two alternate helmets

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie wants his team to be at the forefront of alternate uniforms in the NFL.

Toward that end, Lurie confirmed at the league meeting this week that the Eagles will wear their throwback kelly green jerseys for at least one game this season. And he also said they are asking the NFL to allow two alternate helmets.

For several years, the NFL did not allow any alternate helmets over concerns that they might not fit properly. Last year, the NFL allowed players to wear alternate helmets as long as those helmets were fitted at the start of the season at the same time the players were assigned their regular helmets. When that happened, the Eagles chose black alternate helmets.

But Lurie said on Tuesday he’s still pushing for the league to allow the use of two alternate helmets, according to NBCSportsPhilly.com. That would allow them to keep their regular helmets, a black alternate and a kelly green alternate.

So far there has not been a formal proposal for two alternate helmets, but it’s an issue that will likely continue to be on the league’s radar.

