Eagles to wear all-black uniforms vs. the Giants in Week 16

With the Eagles looking to focus on everything positive going forward, Philadelphia is sticking to what works, rolling with all-black uniforms in Week 16.

Philadelphia is undefeated this season wearing the black pants, and they’ll look to move to 2-0 with all-black uniforms on Sunday.

The Eagles are currently awaiting word on three key figures, as head coach Nick Sirianni, left guard Landon Dickerson and left tackle Andre Dillard, are all currently out under COVID-19 protocols.

