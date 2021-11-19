Eagles to wear all-black uniforms at The Linc in Week 11 against the Saints
*ahem*
🗣 WE’RE WEARING ALL BLACK@UnibetUS | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/IYU3hZDn8Z
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 19, 2021
The Eagles and other NFL teams are all about superstitions, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that almost one year after upsetting the Saints in his first start, Jalen Hurts has Deja Vu.
In the December 13, 2020 matchup, Hurts led the then 3-8-1 Eagles to a 24-14 upset of the then 10-2 Saints at Lincoln Financial Field.
In that game, Hurts and Miles Sanders both rushed for over 100-yards on the day and the rookie was solid as a passer, going 17 of 30, for 167 yards and 1 touchdown, while leading Philadelphia to a 24-14 upset.
Hurts finished with a QBR of 83.6 and most importantly, the Eagles wore all-black uniforms, and they’ll do the same in Week 11.
