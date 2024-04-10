Eagles can wear all-black uniforms in 2025 after NFL approves a third helmet design

The Eagles brought back the alternate Kelly green home uniforms in 2023 to great fanfare, but because of NFL rules, teams were allowed only two helmet colorways.

The Kelly green return meant the loss of the all-black alternates for one season, but that’ll change in 2025 after the NFL announced a new ruling that approves a third helmet for all 32 teams.

The NFL informed clubs today it has revised the uniform policy to allow teams a third helmet design, per source. This expansion was offered to the teams that were going through the re-design process for the 2024 season and is now open to all clubs for the 2025 season. pic.twitter.com/8pXHLtZqjm — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 10, 2024

Prior to the start of the 2022 season, star wide receiver DeVonta Smith stated that the team had wanted to switch to a new helmet for some time now.

“It’s something the majority of us as players always wanted – just a little change in uniform.”

Philadelphia went 2-0 last season wearing their Kelly green uniforms, beating the Bills and Dolphins.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire