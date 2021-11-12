Eagles to wear black pants with white jerseys in Week 10 against the Broncos
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Bet you weren’t expecting this one 😏@UnibetUS | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/rYZi9gNNPJ
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 12, 2021
The Eagles are feeling confident for Week 10 and the team will be pulling out all the stops, as they wear black pants with the white jersey tops for the first time in franchise history.
The white top and black pants are usually a stunt pulled in Madden, but now the Birds will ditch the regular white on white or white tops with midnight green pants that are worn a few times a season.
List
5 takeaways from Pitt vs. UNC as Kenny Pickett outdueled Sam Howell
Related
Broncos could without 3 starters on the offensive line for Week 10 matchup vs. Eagles
Eagles' Josh Sweat, Andre Dillard questionable for matchup vs. Broncos