Eagles to wear black pants with white jerseys in Week 10 against the Broncos

Glenn Erby
1 min read
The Eagles are feeling confident for Week 10 and the team will be pulling out all the stops, as they wear black pants with the white jersey tops for the first time in franchise history.

The white top and black pants are usually a stunt pulled in Madden, but now the Birds will ditch the regular white on white or white tops with midnight green pants that are worn a few times a season.

