Eagles to wear black pants, white jerseys for Week 17 matchup at Washington
When the formula’s not broken, there’s absolutely no reason to go looking for quick fixes, so with the Eagles engulfed in a winning streak, the team will continue with the black pants on the road.
Philadelphia announced that they’ll wear white jerseys and black pants for their Week 17 road trip to Washington.
Ann Eagles win, coupled with a 49er win over the Texans and Packers win over the Vikings, would catapult Philadelphia into the playoffs with a week remaining in the regular season.
