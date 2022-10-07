Eagles to wear black pants, white jerseys for Week 5 matchup at Cardinals

The Eagles are heading west to battle the Cardinals on Sunday, and they’ll be pulling out a colorway that’s provided much success over the past year.

Philadelphia will wear black pants and white jerseys for the first time in 2022 after going 3-0 wearing white on black ( DEN, NYJ, WAS) in 2021.

Last season in Week 10, the Birds wore the black pants with the white jersey tops for the first time in franchise history.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire