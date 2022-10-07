Eagles to wear black pants, white jerseys for Week 5 matchup at Cardinals
Week 5 threads@UnibetUS | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/LAZxLNgQ0t
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 7, 2022
The Eagles are heading west to battle the Cardinals on Sunday, and they’ll be pulling out a colorway that’s provided much success over the past year.
Philadelphia will wear black pants and white jerseys for the first time in 2022 after going 3-0 wearing white on black ( DEN, NYJ, WAS) in 2021.
Last season in Week 10, the Birds wore the black pants with the white jersey tops for the first time in franchise history.
List
Predicting the Eagles inactives for Week 5 at Cardinals
List
Eagles land the nation's top pass rusher in Draft Wire's latest 2023 two-round NFL mock
List
3 causes for concern as the Eagles and Cardinals meet in Week 5
Related
Eagles kicker Jake Elliott expected to miss Week 5 matchup vs. Cardinals with ankle injury
Eagles LT Jordan Mailata says he's day to day with a shoulder injury
Eagles activate 21-day practice window for left tackle Andre Dillard
Eagles LB Haason Reddick named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Eagles to sign kicker Cameron Dicker ahead of matchup vs. Cardinals