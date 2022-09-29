Eagles to wear all-black helmet-uniform combination 3 times in 2022

Which helmet are you most excited for? pic.twitter.com/azRxQiiQfX — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2022

The NFL released the 2022 alternate helmet schedule for the Eagles and 12 other teams around the league on Tuesday, and the Birds will rock the all-black uniform look three times.

Star wide receiver DeVonta stated that the move to a new helmet was something the team has wanted for some time now.

“It’s something the majority of us as players always wanted – just a little change in uniform.”

The team wore their alternate black pants and jersey combination twice in 2021. Both times, the team defeated its opponents, outscoring the Giants and Saints by double digits.

Expect more of that with the new helmet addition as the team awaits the return to Kelly Green in 2023.

Week 12 vs. Packers



Apc Packvseagles 0926190661

Philadelphia will unveil the all-black helmet and uniform look in Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Week 16 @Cowboys

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia will wear the all-black combination for the second time against the Cowboys on the road in Dallas on Christmas eve in a game that could decide the division.

Week 18 vs. Giants

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Birds will wear all black for the final time in the season finale against the New York Giants.

Last season against the Giants, Lane Johnson scored his first receiving touchdown in a late season win.

