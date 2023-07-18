Eagles to watch: Why these five under-the-radar players could surprise in 2023

After months of waiting and anticipation, the Eagles will return to the NovaCare Complex next Tuesday, July 25, for the start of training camp.

Philadelphia has one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses, while the Birds and new defensive coordinator Sean Desai will look to replace seven key contributors, including two starters at the linebacker position, safety position, and stud defensive tackle Javon Hargrave.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Johnson will replace Shane Steichen as offensive coordinator and look to take the Eagles’ offense to another level.

With only one week until all 32 teams are in training camp, we’re looking at five under-the-radar players that could surprise us in 2023.

The seventh-year veteran (95 receptions, 1,258 yards, 7 TDs, 59 career games) signed late in free agency and could snag the backup tight end job from Jack Stoll.

Arnold is entering his sixth NFL season having previously played for the Saints, Cardinals, Panthers, and Jaguars.

In 2020, Arnold led all NFL tight ends in yards per catch (14.1).

The Eagles added Olamide Zaccheaus in free agency and the St. Joe’s Prep alum brings versatility, toughness, yards after the catch, and good blocking skills.

Advertisement

Undrafted out of Virginia, Zaccheaus signed with the Atlanta Falcons and logged 94 catches for 1,328 yards and eight touchdowns in his four seasons there.

Zaccheaus had his best NFL season in 2022, playing a career-high 70 percent of the offensive snaps last season while contributing 40 catches for 533 yards and three touchdowns.

He’ll line up all over the formation, freeing up DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, Quez Watkins and Dallas Goedert for even more explosive plays.

K'Von Wallace

During his first three years with Philadelphia, Wallace has logged 64 tackles in a reserve role.

Wallace was selected by the Eagles in the fourth round (127th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft and is the longest-tenured safety on the team.

Advertisement

Wallace will battle Terrell Edmunds, Reed Blankenship, and Sydney Brown for playing time, and could find an increased role in the secondary if Philadelphia moves away from Edmunds.

Street is an under the radar player who has improved each season.

Last season with the New Orleans Saints, the versatile Street posted his best career statistics with 3.5 quarterback sacks, 29 total tackles, eight quarterback hits along with five tackles for loss.

Street can play defensive tackle and on the edge, providing defensive coordinator Sean Desai will another hybrid defender.

Fred Johnson

Johnson is a massive offensive tackle and has played in 23 games with eight starts through stints with the Steelers, Bengals, and Buccaneers.

Johnson was part of the Bengals’ AFC Championship team, and could make the roster as a backup to Jordan Mailata at left tackle.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire