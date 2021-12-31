Eagles at Washington: NFL experts make Week 17 picks
The Eagles and Washington are set for their second NFC East matchup in 12-days and Sunday’s showdown could catapult Philadelphia into a wild card spot.
Washington should have the bulk of their available roster returning after some COVID-19 battles, and the outcome could be considerably different.
Experts from around the league have made their picks, and only a handful are picking Washington after they were dismantled by Dallas on Sunday night.
The Inquirer -- Eagles
2 of the 3 writers are picking Philadelphia with Jeff McLane going against the grain.
USA Today -- Eagles
6 of their writers are rolling with Philadelphia.
Bleacher Report -- Eagles
All but 1 one of their writers are rolling with Philadelphia.
ESPN -- Eagles
9 of their 11 writers are rolling with Philadelphia.
ESPN/Tim McManus -- Eagles
Tim McManus is rolling with the Eagles.
NFL.com -- Eagles
NFL.com is rolling with the Eagles.
Pro Football Talk -- Eagles
Mike Florio’s pick: Eagles 24, Washington 20
Philly Voice -- Eagles
Jimmy Kempski is rolling with the Eagles.
CBS Sports -- Eagles
Pete Prisco is rolling with Philadelphia.
