Eagles-Washington injury report: Jordan Howard, K’Von Wallace among 5 who did not participate

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
The Eagles held a walkthrough on Wednesday, as the team continues to be cautious with a roster that’s battled injuries and COVID-19 over the past month.

With another matchup against Washington on the docket, the Birds had 9 players land on the initial injury report.

Eagles injury report

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Did Not Participate in Practice

DT Fletcher Cox (resting player), RB Jordan Howard (stinger), C Jason Kelce (resting player), RB Miles Sanders (hand), S K’Von Wallace (hip)

Limited Participation in Practice

RB Kenneth Gainwell (ankle), G Nate Herbig (knee), QB Jalen Hurts (ankle), T Lane Johnson (resting player)

Washington Injury Report

Antonio Gibson, Darius Slay
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

For Washington, Antonio Gibson was limited, while Montez Sweat missed practice for a personal reason.

