Eagles-Washington injury report: Jordan Howard, K’Von Wallace among 5 who did not participate

Wednesday injury report The Eagles participated in a walkthrough. Today’s report is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/R93YnD53fQ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 29, 2021

The Eagles held a walkthrough on Wednesday, as the team continues to be cautious with a roster that’s battled injuries and COVID-19 over the past month.

With another matchup against Washington on the docket, the Birds had 9 players land on the initial injury report.

Eagles injury report

Did Not Participate in Practice

DT Fletcher Cox (resting player), RB Jordan Howard (stinger), C Jason Kelce (resting player), RB Miles Sanders (hand), S K’Von Wallace (hip)

Limited Participation in Practice

RB Kenneth Gainwell (ankle), G Nate Herbig (knee), QB Jalen Hurts (ankle), T Lane Johnson (resting player)

Washington Injury Report

Antonio Gibson, Darius Slay

For Washington, Antonio Gibson was limited, while Montez Sweat missed practice for a personal reason.

Practice report:

DNP

OT Sam Cosmi (Illness)

CB William Jackson III (Calf)

DE Montez Sweat (Personal) Limited

RB Antonio Gibson (Hip)

OL Saahdiq Charles (Ankle)

WR Curtis Samuel (Hamstring)

DE James Smith-Williams (Illness) Full

QB Taylor Heinicke (Knee) — John Keim (@john_keim) December 29, 2021

