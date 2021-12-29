Eagles-Washington injury report: Jordan Howard, K’Von Wallace among 5 who did not participate
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Wednesday injury report
The Eagles participated in a walkthrough. Today’s report is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/R93YnD53fQ
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 29, 2021
The Eagles held a walkthrough on Wednesday, as the team continues to be cautious with a roster that’s battled injuries and COVID-19 over the past month.
With another matchup against Washington on the docket, the Birds had 9 players land on the initial injury report.
Eagles injury report
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Did Not Participate in Practice
DT Fletcher Cox (resting player), RB Jordan Howard (stinger), C Jason Kelce (resting player), RB Miles Sanders (hand), S K’Von Wallace (hip)
Limited Participation in Practice
RB Kenneth Gainwell (ankle), G Nate Herbig (knee), QB Jalen Hurts (ankle), T Lane Johnson (resting player)
Washington Injury Report
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
For Washington, Antonio Gibson was limited, while Montez Sweat missed practice for a personal reason.
Practice report:
DNP
OT Sam Cosmi (Illness)
CB William Jackson III (Calf)
DE Montez Sweat (Personal)
Limited
RB Antonio Gibson (Hip)
OL Saahdiq Charles (Ankle)
WR Curtis Samuel (Hamstring)
DE James Smith-Williams (Illness)
Full
QB Taylor Heinicke (Knee)
— John Keim (@john_keim) December 29, 2021
1
1