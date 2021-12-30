Eagles at Washington: 5 storylines to follow in Week 17

The Eagles have one of the NFL’s top defenses heading into Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Washington Football Team, and Jonathan Gannon’s much-improved unit could play a key role in Nick Sirianni locking up a playoff spot as a rookie head coach.

Philadelphia has an opportunity to clinch a wild-card berth this week. They will need to beat the Washington Football Team for the second time in two weeks, while also having the Vikings win (at Packers) and either the Saints lose (vs. Panthers) or Texans (at 49ers) lose.

Here are five key storylines for Sunday.

1. Miles Sanders ruled out

The Eagles running back logged 131-yards on 18-carries in the first meeting and his explosive playmaking ability will be missed against the Washington defensive front.

With Sanders out, the Eagles will rely on Boston Scott and Jordan Howard. The duo has 148 carries between them.

2. Washington defense should be at full strength

The Washington defense was shredded by Philadelphia in the first matchup, but a bulk of the roster was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Sunday will be much different.

They’ll be stacked up front with defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, defensive tackle Daron Payne, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, and Montez Sweat on the edge.

Washington will have safety Kamren Curl and cornerback Kendall Fuller back for this matchup as well.

3. Washington offense should be at full strength

During last Tuesday’s matchup, Washington started a quarterback, Garrett Gilbert, who had been with the team for only a handful of days. Taylor Heinicke returns to play quarterback, with Kyle Allen as the No. 2. Both were out in the first meeting between the teams.

All-Pro Right guard Brandon Scherff is going to start.

4. Jalen Hurts passing potential

The Washington defense is coming off a matchup against Dallas in which they surrendered 497 yards to Dallas, including 330 passing yards and four touchdowns for Dak Prescott.

Dallas also went 6-of-6 in the red zone and Philadelphia could be primed for an explosive day on the road.

5. DeVonta Smith nearing a record

Smith is only 92 yards away from surpassing DeSean Jackson’s Eagles rookie record for receiving yards in a season, and he’s a little under 200 away from his first 1,000-yard season.

